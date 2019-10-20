See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Katz, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (92)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Matthew Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School.

Dr. Katz works at Katz Dermatology, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katz Dermatology, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    11510 OLD GEORGETOWN RD, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457306466
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Katz Dermatology, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

