Dr. Matthew Joseph Katz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Joseph Katz, MD

Dr. Matthew Joseph Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nashville General Hospital at Meharry.

Dr. Joseph Katz works at Meharry Family Practice in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Joseph Katz's Office Locations

    Nashville General Hospital
    1818 Albion St, Nashville, TN 37208 (615) 341-4725
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Nashville General Hospital at Meharry

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Ischemia
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Ischemia
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Matthew Joseph Katz, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Italian
    1487978359
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Joseph Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph Katz works at Meharry Family Practice in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Joseph Katz’s profile.

    Dr. Joseph Katz has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

