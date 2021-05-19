Overview of Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD

Dr. Matthew Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Happy Valley, OR with other offices in Troutdale, OR and Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.