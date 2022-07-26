Dr. Matthew Kidd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kidd, DO
Dr. Matthew Kidd, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Kidd's Office Locations
Associated Neurologists4801 Riverbend Rd Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 415-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Every time I have an appointment I have a very good experience, not just that, but my health is improving. Dr Kidd is compassionate and knowledgeable. Those 2 are not easy to find. In each appointment he spends with me the time I need to help me move forward in my health journal. I indeed recommend him. I feel very much thankful and blessed by finding him. I do not understand all those bad reviews as my experience has been the opposite every time.
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417138322
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Kidd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidd has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.