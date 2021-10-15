Dr. Matthew Kilgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kilgo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group2200 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 439-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 504-3014Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
My Heartfelt THANKFULNESS, to Dr. Kilgo, my humble surgeon and his amazing team at LIPSG. THANK YOU ALL so very much for ALL YOUR HARD WORK AND SUPPORT during my difficult time. Your professional expertise, dedication, care, kindness, made everything a peaceful experience for me. #TonsOfTHANKS!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487613436
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University of Chicago
- Loyola University Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgo.
