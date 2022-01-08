Dr. Matthew Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 221 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 264-5220
- 2 45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
-
3
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (857) 307-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is an exceptional doctor with a fantastic bed-side manner. He is extremely thoughtful with his time, providing his full attention in person and responding promptly and considerately to emails/messages. I appreciate how invested he is in his patients, recalling your history and demonstrating a commitment to your care. He’s also great at explaining things in an easy to understand way for a layperson!!
About Dr. Matthew Kim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.