Dr. Matthew Kincade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Kincade, MD
Dr. Matthew Kincade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Arkansas and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Kincade's Office Locations
Mercy Urology1965 S Fremont Ave Ste 370, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-0300
Truhealth Family Care2630 E Citizens Dr Ste 3, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 527-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kincade did my surgery today, He did an excellent job, along with his team of staff members. I would recommended him and His Urology team any day.
About Dr. Matthew Kincade, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396963658
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
- Arkansas
- University of Arkansas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kincade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kincade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kincade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kincade has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kincade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kincade speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kincade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kincade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kincade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kincade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.