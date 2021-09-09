Overview of Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD

Dr. Matthew Kippe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Kippe works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.