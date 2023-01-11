Overview of Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD

Dr. Matthew Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Kirk works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blindness and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.