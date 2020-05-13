Overview of Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, DO

Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Koepplinger works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.