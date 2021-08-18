See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM

Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Labella works at West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Labella's Office Locations

    West Seattle Foot Ankle Clinic Pllc
    4520 42nd Ave SW Ste 33, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1295890234
    Education & Certifications

    • Swedish Podiatric Surgical Residency Program At Swedish Medical Center In Seattle
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital
    • Swedish First Hill Campus

