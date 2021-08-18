Overview of Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM

Dr. Matthew Labella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Labella works at West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.