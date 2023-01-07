Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd3302 N Miller Rd Ste D, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 582-2768Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (520) 503-3704Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and Dr Laffer were very nice. I had confidence in Dr. Laffer diagnosis and look for to treatment. 4
About Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851736763
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- St. John Macomb-Oakland
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laffer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laffer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laffer has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Laffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laffer.
