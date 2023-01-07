Overview

Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Laffer works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.