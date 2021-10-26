Overview of Dr. Matthew Langenderfer, MD

Dr. Matthew Langenderfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Highland District Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Langenderfer works at Reconstructive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.