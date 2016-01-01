Dr. Matthew Laton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Laton, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Laton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Laton works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2040 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 899-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laton?
About Dr. Matthew Laton, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1487147435
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laton works at
Dr. Laton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.