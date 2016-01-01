Overview of Dr. Matthew Leavitt, MD

Dr. Matthew Leavitt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Three Rivers Hospital and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.



Dr. Leavitt works at Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.