Dr. Matthew Lederman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Matthew Lederman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Lederman works at RMA of New York at CareMount, Poughkeepsie in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    RMA of New York at CareMount, Poughkeepsie
    2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Cancer-Related Conditions
Egg Freezing
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Cancer-Related Conditions
Egg Freezing
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Before switching to Dr. Lederman, I had 2 failed IUI and 2 failed IVF transfers with another doctor in White Plains. I had 2 frozen embryos and currently I have an 18 month old and 14 weeks pregnant with my second. He has the best bed side manner. He is patient and answers all of your questions. I would highly recommend him! Also all of the staff at extremely friendly too!
    Jeanna K. — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Lederman, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1629158191
    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Med Center|Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Northern Westchester Hospital

    Dr. Matthew Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lederman works at RMA of New York at CareMount, Poughkeepsie in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lederman’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

