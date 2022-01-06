Overview of Dr. Matthew Lemer, MD

Dr. Matthew Lemer, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Lemer works at Greenridge Urology PC in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.