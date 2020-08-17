Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinaeast Heart Center1001 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 635-6777
-
2
Carolinaeast Physicians2604 M L KING JR BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 638-4023
-
3
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Carolinaeast Physicians532 WEBB BLVD, Havelock, NC 28532 Directions (252) 447-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Extremely detailed in the issues I was having. Never rushed and thorough with all procedures and medicines I would be taking. Great bedside manners and always checking on how things were going after surgery and appointments. I enjoy having him as a Doctor and would refer him to others.
About Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1245327170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.