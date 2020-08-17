Overview

Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC.



Dr. Levine works at Carolinaeast Heart Center in New Bern, NC with other offices in Havelock, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.