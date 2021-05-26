Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-8311Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute3280 Urbana Pike Ste 105, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Directions (301) 694-8311Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit today with Dr. Levine was excellent! He reviewed my medical history, listened to my concerns, and discussed the pros and cons of all treatment options. He is respectful and genuinely cares about his patients!
About Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376742023
Education & Certifications
- U Sydney-Royal North Shore Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.