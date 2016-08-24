Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Green Hospital
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3197
-
2
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5335Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
The most caring, non-judgmental, knowledgeable doctor in his field. He explains things, tries everything to get me under control of my type 1 diabetes that I got when I was 65 years old. (I'm now 71) Although I am not 100% in my regimen of taking insulin whenever I eat and need, and I graze at night, I am always trying harder, because I see Dr. Levine's concern for me. The staff is lovely as well, You never have to wait more than a few minutes and I have no complaints about anything.
About Dr. Matthew Levine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1801994231
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.