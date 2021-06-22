Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Triad Endocrine - Kernersville500 Pineview Dr Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with 2 thyroid conditions when I was 15. After a decade of not being able to regulate my levels, I finally stumbled upon Dr. Levy. I truly believe this man saved my life. He listened to my concerns, did some follow up blood work and was the first to discover that I had undiagnosed celiac disease - the reason my thyroid meds weren’t working. I never had any suspicion that this was the reason for the reason the meds weren’t working. For the first time in a long time, my levels are absolutely perfect and I’m feeling great! I have energy and am no longer walking in a fog. I can’t thank him enough! He’s seriously the best there is!
About Dr. Matthew Levy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255481180
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
