Overview of Dr. Matthew Levy, MD

Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Matthew E Levy MD in Solon, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.