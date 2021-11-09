Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Heart Associates Of Northern CA2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr Levy and strongly recommend him. Being a nurse myself, I have lots of experience with doctors and I must say his knowledge and ability to explain things in a clear manner exceeds most doctors I've come across in my many years of nursing alone, let alone, as a patient.
About Dr. Matthew Levy, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
