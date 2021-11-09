Overview

Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at Palo Alto MF Heart Associates of Northern California in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.