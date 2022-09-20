Overview

Dr. Matthew Lief, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'|Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Lief works at Dr. Matthew Lief, MD in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.