Dr. Matthew Lief, MD
Dr. Matthew Lief, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'|Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Matthew Lief, MD9750 NW 33rd St Ste 218, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (754) 280-0723Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I found the staff to be quite personable, proficient and professional. The visit went very smooth. And Dr. Lief has great bedside manner which minimized my nervousness. Thank you for that.
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902872096
- Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'|Universidad Del Norte
