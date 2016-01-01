Overview

Dr. Matthew Lincoln, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.



Dr. Lincoln works at Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, PA with other offices in Towanda, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.