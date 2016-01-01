Dr. Matthew Lincoln, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lincoln is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lincoln, DO
Dr. Matthew Lincoln, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840
Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, 91 Hospital Dr, Towanda, PA 18848
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital Blue Cross
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Geisinger Health Plan
MultiPlan
UPMC
Gastroenterology
17 years of experience
English
NPI: 1841496361
University of New England / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Lincoln accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lincoln has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lincoln works at
Dr. Lincoln has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea.
Dr. Lincoln has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincoln.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincoln, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincoln appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.