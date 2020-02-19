Overview of Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD

Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Lorber works at Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Family Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

