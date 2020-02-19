Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD
Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness57 W 57th St Ste 1703, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 896-1693
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Having seen numerous psychiatrists over many years, I can confidently say Dr. Lorber is exceptional. He has deep expertise in pharmaceuticals and research, and he is adept at applying and communicating that knowledge. His dedication is unwavering, and he takes responsiveness and availability to unprecedented levels. I saw him for help tapering off of medication that I had become addicted to, but I can only imagine how beneficial it would have been to see a doctor like him when I was first starting medication and how differently it would have all gone. Dr. Lorber is a remarkable doctor and I am forever grateful to him.
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Lorber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorber has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorber.
