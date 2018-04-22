Dr. Matthew Lorei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lorei, MD
Dr. Matthew Lorei, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Temple University Hospital - Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine3509 N Broad St Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (800) 836-7536
Temple University Hospital Inc - Fort Washington515 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 707-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lorei is an excellent and brilliant surgeon who was able to correct my failed knee replacement. The first knee replacement failed because it was too large for my petite bone structure. I was not able to bend my knee and was in constant pain. Dr. Lorei looked at my x-rays and measured the opposite knee to determine the correct sizing. Dr. Lorei gave me a correctly sized total knee replacement and I am now able to bend my knee, walk up and down stairs. He improved the quality of my life.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Spec Surg
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Lorei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorei has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.