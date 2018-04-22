Overview of Dr. Matthew Lorei, MD

Dr. Matthew Lorei, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Lorei works at Temple Faculty Practice Head And Neck Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.