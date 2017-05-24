See All Urologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD

Urology
2.7 (10)
Map Pin Small The Villages, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD

Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Loughlin works at Premiere Medical Associates in The Villages, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL, Lady Lake, FL and Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Loughlin's Office Locations

    Premier Medical Associates
    1580 Santa Barbara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2159
    Leesburg Office
    1004 N 14th St # 109, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2156
    1501 N US Highway 441 Bldg 1600, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 751-6162
    Ocala 200 Office
    9311 Sw Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2159
    North Florida Urology Associates
    3200 SW 34th Ave Ste 202, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 456-7911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 24, 2017
    In November 2016, Dr. Loughlin assessed my sever urinary tract inflammation that blocked up my bladder causing severe pain. He performed his "Green Light Laser Therapy" and completely solved my problem. He is the ultimate professional, with a strong dose of pleasant and reassuring caregiver.
    Ocala, FL — May 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD

    • Urology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255307401
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • New York Medical College
    • Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loughlin has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

