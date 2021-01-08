Overview

Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Lublin works at Matthew Lublin, MD in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.