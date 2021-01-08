Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lublin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD
Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Lublin is a truly excellent surgeon. One of those doctors who inspire complete confidence and comfort. He Achieved a complicated surgery to repair a large hiatal hernia with esophageal involvement that had caused me a lifetime of acid reflux. The surgery went great, I had next to no pain and I believe the process was pretty near flawless. Am currently at week five post surgery and feeling very much better than I have in years. No acid reflux for the first time in 40 years. Sincere thanks to Dr Lublin for changing my life for the better!
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai medical center|National Cancer Institute
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- University of California, Los Angeles|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Lublin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lublin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lublin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Lublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lublin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lublin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lublin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.