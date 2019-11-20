Overview

Dr. Matthew Luedke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hayward, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Luedke works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.