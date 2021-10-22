Overview

Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Luxenberg works at Cambrian Homecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA, Los Alamitos, CA, Huntington Beach, CA and Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.