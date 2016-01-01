Overview of Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD

Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Lynch works at Littauers Perth Prim Care Ctr in Amsterdam, NY with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.