Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD
Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
Nathan Littauer Primaryspecialty Care Centers4104 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 661-5493
Neurology Associates of Fredericksburg220 EXECUTIVE CENTER PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
