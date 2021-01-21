Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD
Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
- 1 375 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Dr. Lynch is very professional and kind.
About Dr. Matthew Lynch, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790078947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.