Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Lyons works at WAKE MEDICAL CENTER in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.