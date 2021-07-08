See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Dr. Matthew Macer, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Matthew Macer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA & Affil Hosps

Dr. Macer works at Macer Medical in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Dermatology Specialists
    550 Deep Valley Dr Ste 287, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 541-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Donor Egg Collection
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Donor Egg Collection
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis

Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 08, 2021
Absolutely LOVE Dr. Macer. You will not find a more caring, receptive, and competent Dr. Dr. Macer was always available and made sure to return my calls whenever I had any questions or concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to expand their family.
Adriana — Jul 08, 2021
About Dr. Matthew Macer, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972897825
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCLA & Affil Hosps
Fellowship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Macer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Macer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Macer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Macer works at Macer Medical in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. View the full address on Dr. Macer’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

