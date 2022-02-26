See All Urologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Matthew Macey, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Macey, MD

Dr. Matthew Macey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Macey works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Urology - Stony Point
    9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9044
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Fantastic! Warm, professional with great bedside manner. Listens, explains and cares. Talented, competent and capable. Couldn't have asked for more.
    James — Feb 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Macey, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Macey, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023428109
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hil
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Macey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macey works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Macey’s profile.

    Dr. Macey has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Macey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

