Dr. Matthew Majeske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Majeske, MD
Dr. Matthew Majeske, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Majeske's Office Locations
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Majeske, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Psychiatry
Dr. Majeske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majeske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majeske has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy, Anxiety and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majeske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeske. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeske.
