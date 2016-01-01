Dr. Matthew Majzun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majzun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Majzun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Majzun, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Majzun works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Consultants104 N Murray Hill Rd, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 878-6413
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majzun?
About Dr. Matthew Majzun, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629276142
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- Marietta College, Marietta, Oh
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majzun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majzun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majzun works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Majzun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majzun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majzun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majzun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.