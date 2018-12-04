Overview of Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD

Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Malerich works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.