Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD

Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.

Dr. Malerich works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malerich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center
    300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Charles J Wrobel MD Inc
    9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437154853
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevlt Roosevlt
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
