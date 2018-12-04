Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD
Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Malerich's Office Locations
Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Charles J Wrobel MD Inc9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Malerich is an excellent physician. He diagnosed what was wrong, gave me cortisone injections (immediate relief), an MRI to confirm his diagnosis, and referred me to an excellent surgeon. I was impressed by his intelligence and knowledge of my condition. He is an honest doctor who doesn’t sugarcoat anything.
About Dr. Matthew Malerich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevlt Roosevlt
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malerich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malerich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malerich has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malerich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malerich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malerich.
