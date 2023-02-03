Overview of Dr. Matthew Manry, MD

Dr. Matthew Manry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Foothills Hospital, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Manry works at Eye Care Center Of Northern Colorado in Longmont, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO and Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.