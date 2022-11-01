Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD
Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Winchester Orthopaedic Asscs128 Medical Cir, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-8975
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- War Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Great result from total knee replacement. The process from first visits to surgery follow up has been positive.
- The George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- The College of William and Mary
