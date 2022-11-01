See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Winchester, VA
Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD

Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Mantell works at Winchester Orthopaedic Asscs in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mantell's Office Locations

    Winchester Orthopaedic Asscs
    128 Medical Cir, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 667-8975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hampshire Memorial Hospital
  • War Memorial Hospital
  • Winchester Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • The Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Mantell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649561515
    Education & Certifications

    • The George Washington University Hospital
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • The College of William and Mary
    • Orthopedic Surgery
