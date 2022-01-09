Dr. Marano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Marano, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Marano, MD
Dr. Matthew Marano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Marano works at
Dr. Marano's Office Locations
Newark Office306 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5534
Denville Office16 Pocono Rd Ste 301, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-7970
Matthew J. Marano Jr MD LLC200 S Orange Ave Ste 209, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Marano was life-changing and amazing. I started with a visit to just see what might be able to be done with my eyesight. I have ended up with the best vision that I can remember ever and without glasses! I have a history of surgical repair of strabismus as a child, a significant astigmatism and cataracts. I learned more about my eyes at the first visit as they put my history together and explained where I was currently. I traveled from out of state for the assessment and surgery. When I return to my local physician for surgical follow up, he repeatedly told me what an amazing job Dr. Marano had done and that I should consider myself privileged to have had the opportunity for the care that I received. He had not previously been aware that the lens and procedure D Marano used were even available. Dr Marano’s expertise coupled with the other competent, caring staff made for an all around outstanding experience that I am deeply grateful for!
About Dr. Matthew Marano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marano works at
Dr. Marano has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marano speaks Italian.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Marano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.