Dr. Matthew Marano, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (88)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Matthew Marano, MD

Dr. Matthew Marano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. 

Dr. Marano works at Marano Eye Care in Newark, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Office
    306 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 877-5534
  2. 2
    Denville Office
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 301, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 625-7970
  3. 3
    Matthew J. Marano Jr MD LLC
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 209, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclodialysis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 09, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Marano was life-changing and amazing. I started with a visit to just see what might be able to be done with my eyesight. I have ended up with the best vision that I can remember ever and without glasses! I have a history of surgical repair of strabismus as a child, a significant astigmatism and cataracts. I learned more about my eyes at the first visit as they put my history together and explained where I was currently. I traveled from out of state for the assessment and surgery. When I return to my local physician for surgical follow up, he repeatedly told me what an amazing job Dr. Marano had done and that I should consider myself privileged to have had the opportunity for the care that I received. He had not previously been aware that the lens and procedure D Marano used were even available. Dr Marano’s expertise coupled with the other competent, caring staff made for an all around outstanding experience that I am deeply grateful for!
    Laura W — Jan 09, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Marano, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Italian
    • 1639112097
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marano has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Marano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

