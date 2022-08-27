See All General Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Matthew Marini, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Marini, MD

Dr. Matthew Marini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. 

Dr. Marini works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Marini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bone Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Cancer
Cholecystitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
Endocrine Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Matthew Marini, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447570601
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Marini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marini works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Marini’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.