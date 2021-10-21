See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Matthew Marsh, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (53)
Map Pin Small Brooksville, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Marsh, MD

Dr. Matthew Marsh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Marsh works at WCMI Ortho - Hernando County in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Homosassa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WCMI Ortho - Hernando County
    14555 Cortez Blvd Ste 1, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0991
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    WMCI Ortho
    8371 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 534-5759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Listen to all my concerns. Alleviated my fears and took care of my problem very efficiently. Thank you Dr Marsh for your compassion.
    Robin — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Marsh, MD

    Sports Medicine
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1215299573
    • 1215299573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Vincent's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

