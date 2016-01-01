Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martincevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM
Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Martincevic works at
Dr. Martincevic's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 306, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Foot & Ankle at Winter Park3009 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Partin Settlement2488 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martincevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martincevic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martincevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martincevic speaks Spanish.
Dr. Martincevic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martincevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martincevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martincevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.