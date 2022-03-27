Dr. Matthew Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Massey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Massey, MD
Dr. Matthew Massey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey's Office Locations
1
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Asheville)21 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-4555Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Asheville)2315 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 692-4356
3
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Brevard)45 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Directions (828) 435-8200
4
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Waynesville)35 Valley View Ter, Waynesville, NC 28786 Directions (828) 274-4555Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
5
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics (hendersonville)212 Thompson St Ste C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 233-2929
6
OrthoMemphis6286 Briarcrest Ave, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 259-1600
7
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Arden)2775 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 274-4555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Massey to be very friendly. He explained what was going to happen in layman's terms. I was confident in his knowledge and experience based on what he told me in our meetings. After the procedure my knee felt really well except soreness from the surgery. My appointment with him after the surgery was excellent. He examined the knee and showed me pictures of my knee explaining what he did and what I could expect in the days following my surgery. He did tell me that I have arthritis in the knee and helped me understand that I would have that.. Appreciated his honesty. He also gave me a lists of the type of exercises I should do for my PT. I'm writing this about two weeks after the surgery and am very pleased with the results. Thanks Doc.
About Dr. Matthew Massey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568548469
Education & Certifications
- Foundation For Orthopaedic, Athletic, & Reconstructive Research
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massey speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.