Dr. Matthew McAlister II, DO

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew McAlister II, DO

Dr. Matthew McAlister II, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. 

Dr. McAlister II works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McAlister II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Park
    1925 Mizell Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Oviedo
    2984 Alafaya Trl Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Matthew McAlister II, DO

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003264284
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew McAlister II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlister II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McAlister II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McAlister II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlister II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAlister II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAlister II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

