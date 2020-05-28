Overview

Dr. Matthew McBride, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. McBride works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.