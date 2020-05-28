Dr. Matthew McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McBride, MD
Dr. Matthew McBride, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Appreciate attention to my concerns and safety for all involved due to corona virus. All staff were courteous and professional. Scheduling was timely.
About Dr. Matthew McBride, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871536920
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
