Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. McCarty works at Balcones Pain Consultants in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX, Marble Falls, TX, Buda, TX and Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balcones Pain Consultants Austin
    5200 Davis Ln Bldg B200, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Balcones Pain Consultants Cedar Park
    500 W Whitestone Blvd Ste 250, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
  3. 3
    Balcones Pain Consultants Marble Falls
    1706 Fm 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Balcones Pain Consultants-Buda
    181 Cimarron Park Loop Ste A, Buda, TX 78610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
  5. 5
    Balcones Pain Consultants- Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 207 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
  6. 6
    Balcones Pain Consultants- Lakeway
    200 Medical Pkwy Ste 380, Lakeway, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr.McCarty reduced and almost eliminated my pain when many others could not. He is a skilled , knowledgeable and caring Doctor with gifted hands. Truly the best.
    Evan Gaddis, MG U. S. Army (R) — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235132432
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University Okla Tulsa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
