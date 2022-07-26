Overview

Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. McCarty works at Balcones Pain Consultants in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX, Marble Falls, TX, Buda, TX and Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.