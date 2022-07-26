Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. McCarty works at
Locations
Balcones Pain Consultants Austin5200 Davis Ln Bldg B200, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 834-4141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Balcones Pain Consultants Cedar Park500 W Whitestone Blvd Ste 250, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 834-4141
Balcones Pain Consultants Marble Falls1706 Fm 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 834-4141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Balcones Pain Consultants-Buda181 Cimarron Park Loop Ste A, Buda, TX 78610 Directions (512) 834-4141
Balcones Pain Consultants- Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 207 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 834-4141
Balcones Pain Consultants- Lakeway200 Medical Pkwy Ste 380, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 834-4141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.McCarty reduced and almost eliminated my pain when many others could not. He is a skilled , knowledgeable and caring Doctor with gifted hands. Truly the best.
About Dr. Matthew McCarty, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235132432
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- University Okla Tulsa Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCarty speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.