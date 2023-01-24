Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew McCormack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew McCormack, MD
Dr. Matthew McCormack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. McCormack works at
Dr. McCormack's Office Locations
Urology Nevada Ltd Drs Drew Freeman Garey-sage Goode Hald Kanllos5560 Kietzke Ln Bldg A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-7811
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 322-7811
- 3 10745 Double R Blvd Ste 13, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 322-7811
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the ONLY doctors in Reno who has stayed with me through a difficult diagnosis. Even though my urological function is normal and he has ruled out all kidney and bladder etiological factors, Dr. McCormack continues to seek out a physician to solve the cause of my pain.
About Dr. Matthew McCormack, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598810145
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack works at
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.